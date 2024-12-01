Cyclone Fengal: Over 39,000 grievances addressed, 300 fallen trees removed in Chennai

CHENNAI: As it is with every monsoon season, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has its hands full with addressing over 50,000 grievances, clear stagnated water in over 300 locations, remove many fallen trees, and provide all essentials to relief centres and shelters.

From October 15 to December 1, the civic body has received 51,924 rain-related grievances to its helpline 1913, of which at least 39,890 have been addressed. It’s in the process of addressing the rest.

Additionally, the cyclone-induced downpour led to water-logging in 342 places in the city, of which 334 locations have been cleared on Sunday. The work has been intensified in the remaining eight locations on a war-time basis. More than 1,600 motor pumps were used to drain out the excess water.

Corporation used hydraulic cutters and tree-cutters to remove 42 fallen trees. Out of 22 subways in the city, except Ganeshapuram subway, others were cleared for traffic on Sunday.

The State government rescued over 1,000 people from low-lying areas and took them to relief centres as of Sunday 6 am. A few have returned to their respective homes. While going for print, there were 464 people staying at 10 relief camps. As many as 3.67 lakh breakfasts and 1.28 lakh lunches were distributed to the public in various parts of the city.

In anticipation of the northeast monsoon, the civic body conducted 2,631 medical camps from October 15 to November 30, which had benefitted over 1.30 lakh people. Also, following the heavy rains in the last two days, the GCC conducted special medical camps at 208 places in the city on Sunday.