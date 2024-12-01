Cyclone Fengal: Cops rescue stranded elderly, clear fallen trees

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) control room received 34 rain-related emergency calls on Saturday.

Police personnel on the ground helped move the elderly stranded in their homes in low-lying areas to safer zones.

In KK Nagar, police rescued three senior citizens Srinivasan (97), Vasantha(87), and Shankar (78) from VV Giri street and moved them to their relative’s house. The Vepery Police rescued an ailing 60-year old woman, Samanthi, from her home and provided her food before moving her to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment.

Another elderly woman, Ammaji (65), who lived alone, was rescued by the Washermanpet police who accommodated her in a government home.

Apart from rescuing elderly persons living alone, police also helped move general public living in inundated areas. The Kasimedu Police rescued 17 persons from 4th street, Singaravelan Pallam, to a corporation school nearby.

Calls were received reporting 28 fallen trees.“We had set up mini control rooms across the city and were prepared for emergencies. Our patrol teams were equipped with inflated boats to access inundated areas and equipment to clear fallen trees,” a senior police officer said.