Cyclone Fengal: Tiruvannamalai records 370 mm of rains in 24 hours as storm moves westwards

CHENNAI: Tiruvannamalai is currently witnessing heavy rains as cyclonic storm Fengal, which weakened into a deep depression earlier today, has moved directly over the region. As of 8.30 am today (December 1), the town recorded rainfall nearing 150 mm, adding to the 222 mm already recorded yesterday (November 30), bringing the total to a staggering 370 mm (37 cm) of rain in the past 24 hours, said weather blogger Pradeep John (known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman on his social media handles).

Cyclonic storm Fengal finally began its slow westward movement on Sunday afternoon after remaining stationary near Puducherry, where it made landfall yesterday (November 30), for twelve hours. And as the weather system continues to gradually move inland, the districts of Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri are next in line after Tiruvannamalai to get pounded by heavy rainfall and strong winds, he added.

The cyclone will traverse across a west-northwest route with regions including Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Erode (particularly northern parts), and Coimbatore (with a chance of sporadic rains) all likely to get rainfall, Pradeep John had said in an earlier tweet. The system will eventually make its way into Bengaluru and Mysuru in the state of Karnataka, Pradeep John had said.

The weather blogger has also predicted that the Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai (KTCC) region will record sudden bursts of short spells of intense rains intermittently.

Cyclone Fengal lay over Puducherry and north coastal Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, the union territory of Puducherry recorded 48.4 cm of rainfall today, marking the highest 24-hour cumulative rainfall in the last 30 years, from 1995 to 2024, in the town, while Mailam all-weather station in Villupuram recorded a whopping 51 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am on November 30 to 5.30 am today (December 1, Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has maintained a red alert status for Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts. Moderate to heavy rain is very likely along with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday evening in these regions, it said.