    Cyclone Fengal: Flights grounded, passengers stranded as Airport authorities shut runway

    Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the airport as taxis available were far and few between

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Nov 2024 8:22 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-30 14:54:05  )
    Visual from Chennai Airport on Nov 30 

    CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) extended the shutdown of Chennai airport until Sunday early morning as heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds inundated the runway on Saturday.

    Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the airport as taxis available were far and few between. Meanwhile, the MTC operated services from the arrival terminal; they will continue on Sunday as well, until the weather improves.

    On Saturday, all the flights that were supposed to land in Chennai were diverted to nearby cities. Initially, it was said that the airport will open for operations after 7 pm on Saturday, but as Cyclone Fengal delayed its landfall to early Sunday, unleashing heavy rains leading to flooding, the authorities decided to suspend operations.

    Departures of more than 40 flights were delayed and arrivals affected as ground clearance took time.

    Ten flights that arrived from Singapore, Dubai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kozhikode, Hyderabad and Colombo were diverted to Bangalore, Tiruchy, Hyderabad and Colombo.

    Indigo Airlines, a major operator in Chennai, cancelled its services from 9.30 am Saturday until further announcement.

    Following that, the AAI held a meeting with officials from airlines and IMD to discuss flight operations. Since the runway was getting inundated, the AAI announced the suspension of operations until 4 am Sunday.

    With the airport management making unexpected announcements, passengers were left helpless. Many of them complained there was no proper information regarding delays and diversions since Saturday midnight, and the display boards showed flights were on time when they were actually diverted.

    DTNEXT Bureau

