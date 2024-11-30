Cyclone Fengal: It’s official, Chennai airport to remain closed till 7 pm on Nov 30

CHENNAI: Authorities at the Chennai airport decided to suspend operations from 12:30 pm to 7 pm after airlines expressed concerns about safety due to heavy winds in the upper atmosphere.

Also Read: LIVE updates: Cyclone Fengal effect hits Chennai, neighbourhood; check details

Sources from the airport said there are no problems at the surface level, and also denied reports that the runway was flooded. Though there were delays due to crosswinds, some flights were able to land and an international flight took off after 11.30 am, said an official.

“While things are normal at the surface level, there is severe crosswinds in the upper atmosphere, which makes it difficult for aircrafts to land and take off. Because of this, airlines have requested us to suspend operations till the situation clears up,” an official told DT Next.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Indigo suspends flight operations in Chennai

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India officials in Chennai had announced diversions and delays, and also that IndiGo Airlines cancelling its flights due to inclement weather. However, with no information forthcoming about airport operations as a whole, passengers and the public who were to pick up or drop fliers were in a state of confusion, as their mobile phones and social media feeds were flooded with information that flight operation at the airport has been suspended.