Cyclone Fengal: Chennai airport closure extended, special bus services arranged

CHENNAI: The closure of Chennai airport has been extended until 4 am on Sunday due to the delayed progress of Cyclone Fengal towards the coast.

To assist stranded passengers, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has arranged special metropolitan bus services. These buses will now operate on GST Road, entering and exiting the airport from this evening.

The buses will also operate inside the airport premises to help passengers who have been affected by the suspension of other transport services, such as prepaid taxis and call taxis.





Initially set to close until 9 pm today, the airport will now remain shut until the early hours of Sunday due to the cyclone’s delayed landfall. Airport officials have confirmed that the closure is a precautionary measure in response to the cyclone’s threat, and this temporary arrangement is designed to ensure the comfort and convenience of travelers.

A large number of passengers are currently waiting at the airport due to the disruption, but the special buses will provide vital transportation to their destinations.

Authorities have assured passengers that this temporary arrangement will continue until the cyclone passes, the rain subsides, and normal operations resume once the weather improves.