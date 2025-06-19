CMRL concrete beam collapse: 4 engineers dismissed, contractor fined Rs 1 crore

CHENNAI: Four engineers have been dismissed following an internal investigation into the Metro Rail construction site accident at Manapakkam, where a massive beam collapsed, killing a motorcyclist.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the inquiry conducted by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) authorities revealed that the engineers had acted negligently, leading to the tragic incident.

Based on the observations, the management took disciplinary action by terminating their services.

Additionally, the contract company responsible for the construction has been fined Rs 1 crore for lapses in safety and execution.

The incident occurred on June 13 when one of the supporting A-frames slipped, causing the large girders, each measuring 40 feet (12 feet) in length, crushed a motorcyclist who was passing under the beam right at that time.

The large beams (girders) were erected a week ago near the L&T head office main gate in Manapakkam.

They collapsed “when one of its supporting A-frames gave way by slipping", CMRL said in a statement.