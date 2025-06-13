Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Beams collapsed after A-frame slipped, says Chennai Metro Rail
    Visuals from the spot (Photo: Hemanathan M) 

    CHENNAI: The beam collapse at the Metro Rail construction site in Manapakkam on Thursday night happened after one of the supporting A-frames slipped away, said Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

    The massive structures, each measuring 40 feet (12 feet) in length, crushed a motorcyclist who was passing under the beam right at that time.

    The large beams (girders) were erected a week ago near the L&T head office main gate in Manapakkam. They collapsed "when one of its supporting A-frames gave way by slipping", CMRL said in a statement.

    It added that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

    "It's with regret that we confirm one fatality from the incident. A thorough investigation is forthcoming," the Chennai Metro Rail added in a statement.

    DTNEXT Bureau

