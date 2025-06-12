Concrete beam collapse at Chennai Metro Rail site crushes motorcyclist

CHENNAI: A tragic accident occurred late Thursday night near the Nandambakkam elevated Metro Rail construction site when a massive concrete beam collapsed onto the Mount-Poonamallee Road below, killing a motorcyclist and causing severe traffic chaos.

The incident happened amidst ongoing construction work for the Chennai Metro Rail phase II corridor stretching from Poonamallee to Porur and further towards Nandambakkam. As part of this project, work is underway to build a vehicular underpass beneath the elevated metro rail viaduct near Nandambakkam, involving the installation of large concrete beams between pillars at a height of about 30 feet.

According to preliminary reports, two pre-cast concrete beams, each approximately 40 feet (12 meters) long, suddenly gave way and crashed down onto the busy Mount-Poonamallee Road around midnight.

Tragically, a motorcyclist, a man around 35 years old, was passing underneath the structure at the time. He was travelling from St Thomas Mount towards Porur when the falling beams struck him. Officials confirmed he was trapped under the debris and died instantly at the scene.

The collapse triggered massive traffic congestion in the area. Upon receiving information, police personnel from Nandambakkam and St Thomas Mount Traffic Police, along with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, rushed to the site. They cordoned off the entire stretch, completely halting vehicular movement to facilitate rescue and clearance operations.

Recovery efforts are currently focused on removing the two enormous collapsed concrete beams using heavy-duty cranes. Police indicated that the victim's body can only be retrieved once this debris is cleared.