CJP calls off anti-NEET protest at CPI headquarters in Chennai

The Centre also announced compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.

The protests were spearheaded by the CJP, a platform launched by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke in May as a satirical online campaign inspired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "cockroaches" remark about unemployed youth. It later evolved into a nationwide youth movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

(With inputs from Bureau and PTI)