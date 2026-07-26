CJP calls off anti-NEET protest at CPI headquarters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who had been staging an anti-NEET protest at Balan Illam, the CPI State headquarters in T Nagar, for six days, announced around midnight on Saturday that they were calling off their agitation, after the party withdrew its nationwide agitation following the Centre's acceptance of its demands. What began with just eight protesters grew into a sustained demonstration, with organisers claiming that 500 to 600 students and youth later joined the movement.
The protest in the city gained momentum after the Delhi Police's crackdown on students protesting in the national capital on July 20 over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.
The CJP leadership's decision to call off the agitation came hours after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre accepted the group's remaining demands following talks with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, bringing the 36-day protest to an end and marking a major victory for the youth-led movement.
The Centre also announced compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.
The protests were spearheaded by the CJP, a platform launched by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke in May as a satirical online campaign inspired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "cockroaches" remark about unemployed youth. It later evolved into a nationwide youth movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.
(With inputs from Bureau and PTI)