Forces trying to divert NEET stir against CM Vijay, alleges Minister Ramesh

TIRUCHY: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh alleged on Saturday that forces are trying to hijack the anti-NEET protest by bringing in their political agenda against the TVK and Chief Minister Vijay, while extending the government's support for protesting students.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting development works in Tiruchy, Ramesh said the government continued to oppose NEET for medical admissions and favoured bringing education back to the State List. He said the Chief Minister had reiterated this stance at every forum and had also expressed support for the protesting students through a social media post.
"The government respects the students' protest. However, a few forces are trying to divert the issue against the Chief Minister. We are prepared to face such attempts and give a befitting response," the minister said.
Meanwhile, the TVK ministers were finding it hard to justify their reported stance against NEET, after the police under the Chief Minister used force against protesters across Tamil Nadu, claiming that a stir without proper approval can't be allowed. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Puducherry, School Education Minister Rajmohan clarified that police have been instructed not to use violence against students.
Rajmohan reiterated that abolishing the NEET was the permanent solution and said the State continued to press for education to be moved to the State List. He added that police had been instructed not to intimidate or use violence against students protesting against NEET.