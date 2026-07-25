Forces trying to divert NEET stir against CM Vijay, alleges Minister Ramesh

Speaking to reporters after inspecting development works in Tiruchy, Ramesh said the government continued to oppose NEET for medical admissions and favoured bringing education back to the State List. He said the Chief Minister had reiterated this stance at every forum and had also expressed support for the protesting students through a social media post.

"The government respects the students' protest. However, a few forces are trying to divert the issue against the Chief Minister. We are prepared to face such attempts and give a befitting response," the minister said.