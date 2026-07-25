Sanam Shetty calls those 'politicising' anti-NEET protest 'jokers', gets booed

'This is not a democratic protest'

Speaking to reporters, she said, "They snatched away the mic and shooed me away. This is not a democratic protest. This is an agenda-driven protest," she told reporters. "Those who cannot let me speak are fighting for freedom," she charged. "A huge salute to Sonam Wangchuk and to all the students protesting," she said, while calling the protest at the CPI headquarters fake. "Just because I watched the movie of my favourite star, I am not a joker," she added.

"They are setting an agenda. Some placards even said that Chief Minister Vijay is missing. That is not true; he spoke in support of Rahul Gandhi and condemned police brutality," she said, while also saying it is not up to her to know everything about the party she supported. She further supported the government for detaining the students as they protested without permission outside the Secretariat. However, she said any brutality without provocation is condemnable.