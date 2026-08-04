Chennai Police Inspector arrested for extorting several lakhs from businessman citing Armstrong murder case

Akil Kumar (35), a share market trader approached the City Police headquarters claiming that Inspector Muhammed Buhari has been repeatedly demanding money from him over the past two years citing a mobile number linked to the businessman which has come up during investigations into TN BSP leader Armstrong's murder case.

The complainant stated that he had shared the mobile number with an acquaintance, a lawyer and had no connection with the murder case. He alleged that the Inspector demanded several lakhs to spare him from being named as an accused and later collected more money on different occasions.