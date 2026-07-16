Armstrong murder probe: TN govt withdraws appeal, clears way for CBI investigation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew its appeal in the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order transferring the murder case of BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), allowing the central agency's probe to continue, Maalaimalar reported.
The development comes a little over two years after Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai, a case that sparked widespread attention amid allegations of the involvement of influential persons and political figures.
Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu BSP president, was hacked to death by a group of assailants near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on July 5, 2024. Following the killing, the Sembium police registered a case and arrested 27 persons in connection with the murder.
During the course of the investigation, petitions were filed before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the case, citing allegations that the investigation required an independent agency. The High Court subsequently ordered that the investigation be transferred to the CBI.
The transfer, however, did not take place immediately after an appeal challenging the High Court's order was filed before the Supreme Court during the previous DMK government. The appeal resulted in a stay, delaying the proposed CBI investigation.
According to the report, following the change in government, the present administration withdrew the appeal filed before the Supreme Court, removing the legal hurdle for the central agency to proceed with the investigation. With the appeal withdrawn, the CBI is now expected to formally assume charge of the case.
CBI officials are expected to collect all case records and investigation documents from the Sembium police before commencing a fresh probe into the murder.
The agency is also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and verify the various allegations that had surfaced during the earlier stages of the investigation.
One of the accused in the case, north Chennai history-sheeter Nagendran, died in prison due to ill health after his arrest. Proceedings against the remaining accused are continuing before the trial court.
The CBI's entry into the case has generated renewed attention because of allegations regarding the possible involvement of certain political figures. Officials are expected to carry out a detailed investigation into every aspect of the case, and further developments are anticipated as the probe gathers pace.