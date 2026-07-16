Armstrong murder probe: TN govt withdraws appeal, clears way for CBI investigation

Fresh investigation to begin

CBI officials are expected to collect all case records and investigation documents from the Sembium police before commencing a fresh probe into the murder.

The agency is also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and verify the various allegations that had surfaced during the earlier stages of the investigation.

One of the accused in the case, north Chennai history-sheeter Nagendran, died in prison due to ill health after his arrest. Proceedings against the remaining accused are continuing before the trial court.

The CBI's entry into the case has generated renewed attention because of allegations regarding the possible involvement of certain political figures. Officials are expected to carry out a detailed investigation into every aspect of the case, and further developments are anticipated as the probe gathers pace.