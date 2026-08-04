Chennai Police Inspector transferred pending probe on businessman's allegation of extortion citing Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: An Inspector attached with Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has been transferred to the vacancy reserve pending probe into allegations by a businessman who accused the inspector of extorting several lakhs by threatening to implicated him in the 2024 Armstrong murder case.
Akil Kumar (35), a share market trader approached the City Police headquarters claiming that Inspector Muhammed Buhari has been repeatedly demanding money from him over the past two years citing a mobile number linked to the businessman which has come up during investigations into TN BSP leader Armstrong's murder case.
The complainant stated that he had shared the mobile number with an acquaintance, a lawyer and had no connection with the murder case.
He allegedly that the Inspector demanded several lakhs to spare him from being named as an accused and later collected more money on different occasions.
Last Saturday (August 1), the Inspector allegedly visited the complainant's house and demanded Rs 5 lakh lakh hich was handed over to a policeman near the Washermanpet metro railway station.
It is to be noted that Inspector Buhari was involved in the police shooting in which one of the suspects in Armstrong murder case, Thiruvenkadam, was shot dead in July 2024.