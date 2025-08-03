Chennai may experience intense humidity in coming days, say weather experts

CHENNAI: Chennaites will experience intense humidity for the upcoming days on account of wind flow and prevalence of upper air cyclonic circulation, says weather expert and some parts of the city will get light showers.

On Sunday, suburban areas including Tambaram, Pallavaram and some other parts of Chennai received moderate rainfall, however, the core city remained unquenched with no rainfall and suffered with high humidity, even though the temperature was within the range of normal level.

Since the prevalence of upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, strong wind moving from the Eastern side, hence the city experiencing intense humidity, the condition will remain the same for the next two to three days, said K Srikanth, weather blogger.

The condition will change after the city gets wind from Western side which is entirely based upon the movement of the upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, further, most parts of the city will remain without rainfall, some parts will receive light rainfall, added the blogger.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, an upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu coast and another upper air cyclonic circulation which prevails over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining South Tamil Nadu is now moving East-West. On account of the weather pattern, Western ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, even extreme rain will occur.

Some Southern districts including Tirunelveli,Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Northern districts Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places until August 7, said the RMC.

