Heavy rainfall in store for TN from August 1 to 7, orange alert for 9 districts

CHENNAI: Following sporadic rainfall across the state, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in most districts of the state over the first week of August, bringing more relief.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts and Karaikal area between August 3 and 5. The weather department has issued an orange warning for isolated places in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi on August 4, and the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore on August 5, as well.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts for the entire week (August 1 to 7, 2025).

Heavy rain is likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal on August 1 and 2. On August 2, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Puducherry may also receive heavy rain.

On August 3, rain is expected in Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.

By August 4, rain is likely in Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, and may continue over previously mentioned districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

On August 5, heavy rain may persist in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and other previously mentioned districts.

On August 6, showers are expected in Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, along with Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

On August 7, rain is likely to continue over Nilgiris, Coimbatore (ghats), Theni, and Tenkasi.

Additionally, the RMC has forecast lightning and thunderstorms over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On August 1 and 2, Chennai will see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging from 38 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The city and its neighbourhood might also receive a light spell of rain in the next 24 hours.