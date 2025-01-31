Chennai Corporation Council meet: Resolution adopted to construct new council hall

Begin typing your search...

    The Corporation Council on Thursday adopted a resolution on constructing a new council hall at its headquarters, Ripon Building, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

    31 Jan 2025
    Greater Chennai Corporation (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: As announced by the Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru during the budget session of 2024–25 financial year, the Corporation Council on Thursday adopted a resolution on constructing a new council hall at its headquarters, Ripon Building, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

