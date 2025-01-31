Begin typing your search...
Chennai Corporation Council meet: Resolution adopted to construct new council hall
The Corporation Council on Thursday adopted a resolution on constructing a new council hall at its headquarters, Ripon Building, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.
CHENNAI: As announced by the Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru during the budget session of 2024–25 financial year, the Corporation Council on Thursday adopted a resolution on constructing a new council hall at its headquarters, Ripon Building, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.
Also Read: Chennai Corporation to hand over 5,895 sqm land for CMRL works
Chennai Corporation to change evening snacks menu for class 10,12 students at 81 schools
Chennai Corporation Council meet: Mayor Priya warns BJP councillor Uma Anandan
Next Story