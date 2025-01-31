Chennai Corporation Council meet: Resolution adopted to construct new council hall

CHENNAI: As announced by the Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru during the budget session of 2024–25 financial year, the Corporation Council on Thursday adopted a resolution on constructing a new council hall at its headquarters, Ripon Building, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

The Greater Chennai Corporation held a council meeting led by Mayor Priya, where a resolution was passed to implant microchips in cattle and pets, alongside 96 other resolutions.📸 @_Hemanathan_ #DTNext #GCC #MayorPriya #GreaterChennaiCorporation #CouncilMeet #Chennai pic.twitter.com/neY7o7W1OY — DT Next (@dt_next) January 30, 2025

