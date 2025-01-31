Chennai Corporation to hand over 5,895 sqm land for CMRL works

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will hand over 5,895 square meters of open land in five zones – Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), Valasaravakkam (zone 11), Alandur (zone 12) and Shollinganallur (zone 15) – to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to undertake its works.

The corporation has laid down detailed conditions before agreeing to hand over the land. These include implementing appropriate safety measures during CMRL project work in the respective area to avoid public inconvenience and safety; removing debris promptly, and fixing any potholes on the road immediately, noted a resolution.

Once the conditions were agreed upon, the land committee fixed a valuation for the land and ordered financial arrangements for transferring the land to Chennai Metro Rail. The same has been approved by the Mayor at the council meet on Thursday.

The amount for the open land owned by Chennai Corporation has been calculated based on the land value of more than Rs 300 crore in several places in five zones in the city.