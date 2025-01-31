Chennai Corporation to change evening snacks menu for class 10,12 students at 81 schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has changed the menu of evening snacks, which is being provided to the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 at 81 high schools and higher secondary schools till March 31.

As many as 18,488 students of classes 10 to 12 are being provided with fruit bread, biscuits, tea cake, and chickpeas as evening snacks.

Now, the civic body has changed the menu and provided healthy snacks such as bananas, flattened rice, boiled chickpeas and peanuts for the next two months.

An amount of Rs 10.12 lakh was provided to the headmasters of 81 schools in Chennai. From November 18, 2024, snacks like peanut barfi and boiled chickpeas were purchased at a cost of Rs 10.90 each through the Tamil Nadu Palm Jaggery Producers’ Cooperative Network and distributed to schools.