    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Jan 2025 8:29 AM IST
    Chennai Corporation Council meet: Mayor Priya warns BJP councillor Uma Anandan
    GCC held a council meeting led by Mayor Priya on January 30 (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya warned BJP councillor Uma Anandan for using defamatory speech at the Council meet after a VCK councillor spoke about Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and about Nathuram Godse who shot him.

    Earlier, an oath against untouchability was taken in the council meeting at Ripon Building.

