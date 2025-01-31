Begin typing your search...
Chennai Corporation Council meet: Mayor Priya warns BJP councillor Uma Anandan
Earlier, an oath against untouchability was taken in the council meeting at Ripon Building
CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya warned BJP councillor Uma Anandan for using defamatory speech at the Council meet after a VCK councillor spoke about Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and about Nathuram Godse who shot him.
Earlier, an oath against untouchability was taken in the council meeting at Ripon Building.
Next Story