    Chennai Photo Biennale: Prashant Panjiar's Indianisms displays fresh perspectives on Indian society

    Shot entirely in a square format, the works offer viewers a fresh perspective on the everyday scenes that shape India’s rich cultural tapestry

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Feb 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-25 01:01:19  )
    Chennai Photo Biennale: Prashant Panjiars Indianisms displays fresh perspectives on Indian society
    Shots by Prashant

    CHENNAI: With a deep-rooted passion for visual storytelling, Prashant Panjiar is a documentary photographer, who is presenting his works at the fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale. Titled Indianisms, the exhibit explores the daily routine of India, through the lens of humour, irony, and vernacular visuals.

    Shot entirely in a square format, the works offer viewers a fresh perspective on the everyday scenes that shape India’s rich cultural tapestry. Prashant’s perspective has transformed seemingly mundane moments into thought-provoking images that resonate with universal emotions and subtle commentaries on society. Indianisms is a compelling series that captures the idiosyncrasies and vernacular visual language of Indian life.

    Explore the fresh perspectives of India through Indianisms from March 1 to 15 at Gallery Veda.



    Shot by Prashant

    Shot by Prashant


    DTNEXT Bureau

