Exploring themes of identity, nostalgia, and beliefs at Chennai Photo Biennale

CHENNAI: Nandini Valli, a photographer based in Chennai, has a journey in the field that diverges from the norm. Specialising in staged photography, she explores themes of nostalgia, identity, and the gaze — both her own and that of her subjects.

At the ongoing Chennai Photo Biennale Edition 4, she is set to exhibit over 50 of her works in an event titled So Far and Henceforth. “My journey began in 2005. I believe in creating photographs rather than merely taking them. I am somewhat uncertain about my connection with this genre, but whatever I capture seems to fit into it naturally,” Nandini states. She aims to evoke a sense of intellectual curiosity in her viewers. “Through my subjects, I want spectators to notice their surroundings, Indian culture, and contemplate the life around them,” she adds.

In elaborating on staged photography, Nandini shares, “Staged photography does not necessarily involve capturing a performance on stage. It means I am composing every element within the frame. I am showing the world what I want them to see. This event serves as a mid-career survey for me.”

Nandini observes that with advancing technology, no genre remains unexplored. “The field is continually evolving, thanks in large part to the influence of social media. There is far more interaction with images now than there used to be. However, a fine balance exists between photographing out of passion and capturing for commercial purposes,” she notes.

Artificial Intelligence has undeniably become an integral part of our lives. From preparing a CV to using artificially altered images, this technology is firmly establishing itself across various sectors. “It is essential to adapt to these developments, and there is no harm in embracing the technology. However, we must establish basic guidelines and regulations governing the use of AI tools. It is a powerful instrument for enhancing life rather than detracting from it,” she explains.

Explore Nandini’s thought-provoking works at the Lalit Kala Akademi from March 1 to 16, between 11 am and 7 pm.