From Puzhal to public: Liberating the artist from prison confines

CHENNAI: Behind the cold, imposing walls of prisons, a quiet revolution occurs. While the outside world may perceive inmates as lost or forgotten, inside, many are rediscovering purpose, expression, and healing through the transformative power of art. The creation process, whether through painting, or other mediums, offers prisoners a rare opportunity to reflect on their lives, channel their emotions, and regain a sense of self-worth. One such initiative that has been making a significant impact is the Art in Prison project, which was launched a year ago. This project provides inmates at Puzhal Central Jail with a rare opportunity to engage with the visual arts, theatre, and music through a comprehensive eight-month course.

Now, in a collaboration between the Chennai Photo Biennale, Sumanasa Foundation, and Project 39A, the Art in Prison photography exhibition is open at the Madras Literary Society. Running until March 15, this immersive showcase offers an eye-opening look at the transformative power of art behind bars.

With 50 inmates enrolled and 22 artists and instructors involved, the project has created a space for self-expression and skill-building. What started as an ambitious vision has now turned into an inspiring journey of personal growth, healing, and creative discovery. With the support of prison officials, a designated building at Puzhal was transformed into an art space, offering the inmates the freedom to explore various artistic forms. Art in Prison was more than just a course; it was an avenue for building new friendships and finding a sense of belonging. Many inmates, initially new to the arts, have continued their creative pursuits after their release.

“The Art in Prison programme began with auditions, followed by eight months of intensive training in visual arts, theatre, and music. Classes were held Monday to Friday, with two-hour sessions each day. The main goal of the programme was to make art accessible to all. The inmates, many of whom were new to the arts, quickly developed their skills. Several have continued to perform after their release. The programme also helped foster a sense of community, as theatre exercises created opportunities for the inmates to bond and form new friendships,” says the project manager Rahimunisa Begam.

The photographs displayed at the Madras Literary Society were taken by photographer Habiba Begum. These images offer an intimate glimpse into the prison, capturing the inmates’ training, classes, and final performances. “It was a truly interesting experience going into the Puzhal prison to document the Art in Prison project. I was able to see how this programme had developed and what it meant to the inmates. It was amazing to see the artworks created by the inmates. They were enjoying themselves and had found a safe space through this programme,” Habiba Begum tells DT Next. Through her evocative images, Habiba highlights not just the creative output, but the emotional journey of the inmates — an evolution from doubt and isolation to confidence and pride.

TM Krishna, trustee of Sumanasa Foundation, reflects on the impact of the initiative, saying, “A prison shouldn’t be seen as separate from society. Art, an integral part of society, should be accessible to inmates. I don’t view this project as rehabilitation, but if it enriches or transforms the inmates, then that is the real reward of the project.”

In addition to the exhibition, there are special events scheduled, including the Sangeetha Paithyam, a musical play, a parai ghana light music performance on March 1, and a linocut workshop on March 15.