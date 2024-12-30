AIADMK will protest until Anna Univ sexual assault survivor gets justice, says EPS; condemns arrest of party members

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will continue to protest and demand justice for the 19-year-old female student who was sexually assaulted inside the Anna University campus, said the party's general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). His statement came after hundreds of AIADMK members were arrested after staging an agitation in Chennai on Monday morning. They are likely to be released in the evening.

Party chief Palaniswami took to social media platform X to condemn the arrest of his party members. “As the AIADMK is holding massive protests across Tamil Nadu demanding justice for the student who was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus and condemning MK Stalin's government that has continuously put the safety of girls, college students, and women in jeopardy, the police are arresting and engaging in anarchic repression against our party members who participated in the protests,” he wrote.

Reiterating that his party will continue to protest until the sexually assaulted student gets justice, Palaniswami also criticised the DMK for trying to suppress the voice of the opposition party, calling it “a reflection of the people's voice.” "With the ever-expanding list of DMK members involved in criminal activities including the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and drug mafia cases, our suspicions grow stronger that there might be some political interference in the Anna University sexual assault accused Gnanasekaran's case, as his links with the party keep coming to light," he wrote.

He further added that AIADMK would not rest until the real culprits were arrested and concluded his post with the question 'Who is that sir?', in a reference to the opposition party’s campaign where they have been putting up posters with the slogan ‘Who is that sir?’ and the hashtag 'Save our daughters’ across several cities, demanding answers from the government. While the police immediately arrested the accused, Gnanasekaran, a biryani seller from Kottur, the opposition alleged that the accused was a DMK man and that one more person, with whom Gnanasekaran referred to as 'sir' and spoke over the phone, was involved in the incident.

The AIADMK’s statewide agitation to demand justice in the Anna University sexual assault case was earlier scheduled for December 27 but was deferred to today (Dec 31) following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

On December 23 night, a second-year engineering student of the College of Engineering was sexually assaulted inside the campus in Guindy. According to a complaint filed the next day, the 19-year-old girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student, when a man threatened them saying he would share videos he had shot of them. He attacked the male student and then forced the girl to perform sexual acts and recorded it on his phone. The accused, Gnanasekaran (37), a biryani seller, was apprehended a day after the survivor filed the complaint, and remanded in judicial custody.

The Madras High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers to probe the incident and the leak of the FIR that revealed the survivor’s identity.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan has demanded that the sexual assault case be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe.

Also Read:

Anna University sexual assault case: NCW launches probe, to examine facts and assess actions taken

Police seek 10-day custody of accused in Anna University sexual assault case