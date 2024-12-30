Annamalai praises AIADMK for highlighting Anna Univ sexual assault case

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday commended the principal opposition AIADMK's IT Wing for asking important questions in the Anna University sexual assault case.

In a social media post, Annamalai stated, "Politics can never be about one-upmanship on issues that affect the common man."

The sexual assault inside Anna University campus has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for swift action against the accused.

Annamalai's comments come amid his criticism of the ruling DMK government's handling of the case. The development is noteworthy, given the complex history between the BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The two parties had a tumultuous alliance in the past, with the AIADMK eventually breaking away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year.

Despite their past differences, Annamalai's praise for the AIADMK suggested a possible thaw in relations between the two parties.