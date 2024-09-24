After nearly two decades, IAF jets to soar over Chennai skies on Oct 6

CHENNAI: After nearly 17 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to dazzle the skies over Marina beach with an air show, this time to celebrate its 92nd Raising Day in Chennai at 11 am on October 6.

The city witnessed such a show previously in 2007 when the IAF showcased its Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and the Suryakiran aerobatic display team over Chennai’s shores. Since then, the IAF has made significant strides, growing to become the fourth-largest air force in the world, upgrading its arsenal, and focusing on self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

The air show next month will kick off with the Akash Ganga skydiving team, carrying the Tricolour and the Air Force flag, jumping off an An-32 that will hover at a height of more than 11,000 feet.

The flypast will feature the indigenously developed HAL Tejas, which has a squadron based at Sulur Air Force station. Other aircraft participating in the event include Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MiG-29s, performing iconic formations such as Trishul and Arrowhead.

The air show will also mark the return of the Suryakiran display team to Chennai. After a gap of about 13 years, the team recently performed with ‘Colour Smoke’ in Jodhpur earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if they paint the Chennai skies with the Tricolour once again during their aerobatic formations.

Joining the celebrations during the flypast will be the P-8I Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft of the Indian Navy, along with the Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

This year’s celebration is themed "Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmanirbhar" (Indian Air Force: Capable, strong, and self-reliant). A total of 71 aircraft will be on display during the two-hour spectacle, showcasing India’s air power and modernisation through aerial drills and flypasts, while also aiming to inspire future generations.

A full dress rehearsal is scheduled for October 4, and the air show on October 6 will be open to the public.