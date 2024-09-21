Indian Air Force to hold mega airshow over Marina Beach on Oct 6

CHENNAI: Seventy-two aircrafts including frontline fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out a diverse range of acrobatic manoeuvres and formations over Marina Beach on October 6.

The mega airshow will be held as part of the IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations. IAF Day is celebrated on October 8 every year.

"Towards celebrating its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force is set to host an immaculate air show in the skies over Tamil Nadu, on October 6," the IAF said.

This year's event is based on the theme 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena -- Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (potent, powerful, and self-reliant). The theme would highlight the force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.

The air show will feature performances by the lAF's elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for its skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team, known for stunning aerial choreography.

The IAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and heritage aircraft such as Dakota and Harvard.

"The people of Chennai will witness a thrilling spectacle on the day, with 72 aircraft from the IAF displaying mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying," the IAF said in its statement.

The grand display at the iconic Marina Beach will start at 11 AM, the IAF said, adding that the event will be open to all.

The last such airshow was carried out over Sangam area in Prayagraj on October 8 last year.

"The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for the audience, showcasing not only India's military aviation excellence, but also the strength and capabilities of IAF, and its role in protecting the nation's skies," the IAF said.

