Begin typing your search...

    Chennai's Marina beach set for spectacular air show, open to public

    The show will feature impressive displays by leading fighter jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi, and HAL Tejas, as well as thrilling aerial performances by the Akash Ganga Skydiving Display team, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Sep 2024 9:21 AM GMT
    Chennais Marina beach set for spectacular air show, open to public
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The 'Air Show 2024' is set to take place at Marina Beach for the first time on October 5 and 6 as part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Foundation Day celebrations.

    The show will feature impressive displays by leading fighter jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi, and HAL Tejas, as well as thrilling aerial performances by the Akash Ganga Skydiving Display team, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

    The show has been organized for the public to witness and enjoy the aerial performances.

    Marina beachAir Show 2024Indian Air Force
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick