Chennai's Marina beach set for spectacular air show, open to public

CHENNAI: The 'Air Show 2024' is set to take place at Marina Beach for the first time on October 5 and 6 as part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Foundation Day celebrations.

The show will feature impressive displays by leading fighter jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi, and HAL Tejas, as well as thrilling aerial performances by the Akash Ganga Skydiving Display team, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

The show has been organized for the public to witness and enjoy the aerial performances.