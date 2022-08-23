Madras Week 2022

Auto drive to Superstar title card: Artist's take on Madras

The other paintings show the city's lighthouse, Napier bridge, and flowers in a basket.
Paintings by the artist
Paintings by the artist Twitter/@ocularbliss
CHENNAI: As several Chennaiites are celebrating the pride of their city turning 383 years old by sharing pictures they took, an artist (@cularbliss) from the micro-blogging platform Twitter shared minimalistic paintings.

The paintings capture the city in its true sense from featuring Superstar Rajinikanth title card for which his fans flock to the theatres to the simple conversational auto drive people have while going for a trip. The other paintings show the city's lighthouse, Napier bridge, and flowers in a basket.

Take a look at the paintings here:

Earlier, Chennai's beloved CSK team shared a video that features a bunch of cricketers from Raina to Dhoni on a wall celebrating the pride of the city.

Paintings by the artist
Walks, exhibits capture 383 years of Chennai’s heritage

