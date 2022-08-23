Auto drive to Superstar title card: Artist's take on Madras

CHENNAI: As several Chennaiites are celebrating the pride of their city turning 383 years old by sharing pictures they took, an artist (@cularbliss) from the micro-blogging platform Twitter shared minimalistic paintings.

The paintings capture the city in its true sense from featuring Superstar Rajinikanth title card for which his fans flock to the theatres to the simple conversational auto drive people have while going for a trip. The other paintings show the city's lighthouse, Napier bridge, and flowers in a basket.