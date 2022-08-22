Legends who carried spirit of Chennai: CSK celebrates Madras Day

CHENNAI: As Chennaiites are celebrating the pride of their city turning 383 years old, the beloved team, Chennai Super Kings, also jumped in to celebrate the spirit.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the team shared a video that features a bunch of cricketers from Raina to Dhoni. "The legends of our game who carried the spirit of our city in their strides in Yellove! 💛 #MadrasDay #WhistlePodu 🦁" (sic)
Titled as 'Wall of Madras ft Super Kings', the video shows the wall featuring pictures of the players in brisk wearing the team's jersey.
Madras Day focuses on the city, its history, its past and its present. The significance of this day is that, it was on this day (August 22) in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the makeover of this renowned city.
Meanwhile, several events has been lined up for celebrating the pride of the Madras Day that began today and will go on till August 28.
