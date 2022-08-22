Madras Week 2022

Legends who carried spirit of Chennai: CSK celebrates Madras Day

Titled as 'Wall of Madras ft Super Kings', the video shows the wall featuring pictures of the players in brisk wearing the team's jersey.
(L) MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja; Suresh Raina
(L) MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja; Suresh RainaTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As Chennaiites are celebrating the pride of their city turning 383 years old, the beloved team, Chennai Super Kings, also jumped in to celebrate the spirit.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the team shared a video that features a bunch of cricketers from Raina to Dhoni. "The legends of our game who carried the spirit of our city in their strides in Yellove! 💛 #MadrasDay #WhistlePodu 🦁" (sic)

Titled as 'Wall of Madras ft Super Kings', the video shows the wall featuring pictures of the players in brisk wearing the team's jersey.

Madras Day focuses on the city, its history, its past and its present. The significance of this day is that, it was on this day (August 22) in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the makeover of this renowned city.

Meanwhile, several events has been lined up for celebrating the pride of the Madras Day that began today and will go on till August 28.

(L) MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja; Suresh Raina
Those were the days: Memoirs on Madras, its glorious past & legacy

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
CSK
Chennai Super Kings
Madras week
Madras Day
Chennai day
Chennai Day celebrations
Madras day 2022
Madras Week 2022
Our Chennai Our Pride
CSK celebrates Madras Day
Wall of Madras
Chennai day 2022
chennai super kings on madras day

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in