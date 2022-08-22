Legends who carried spirit of Chennai: CSK celebrates Madras Day

Titled as 'Wall of Madras ft Super Kings', the video shows the wall featuring pictures of the players in brisk wearing the team's jersey.

Madras Day focuses on the city, its history, its past and its present. The significance of this day is that, it was on this day (August 22) in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the makeover of this renowned city.

Meanwhile, several events has been lined up for celebrating the pride of the Madras Day that began today and will go on till August 28.