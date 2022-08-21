Madras Day: The magnificient city turns 383 tomorrow

Madras was derived from madraspatnam, a land bought by the British East India Company and had plans to settle in the coastal area in 1963. The area was located in Tondaimandalam between Pennar river in Nellore and Cuddalore.

Initially, the land was ruled over by the Chola and Pallava eras. Later under the the Vijayanagara Dynasty, Francis Day of the East India Company along with Damerla Venkatadri Naick on August 20, 1939 travelled to visit the Vijayanagara King Peda Venkata Raya asking to obtain a small piece of land in the coastal region.

They had asked for a piece of land were they would build a warehouse and a factory for their trading needs. The British East India Company was pretty much given a wasteland were they built Fort St. George, a settlement for the British residents, factory workers and merchants.

Over time , the settlement grew where the old and the new town were linked together bringing in the villagers and even the Portuguese and Dutch settlers.

As per a treaty signed by the British and other Europeans with the Nayaks, they were allowed to paint their buildings white which represented 'White Town', a place were only Europeans were allowed to live. Non British merchants too started settling near by white town after signing an agreement to settle near White town which was later referred to as 'Black Town'.

Madras than came to its rise with the combination of the white town and black Town. Fort St. George even todays play an important role as it serves as a historical structure but also is home to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The structure also serves as an office for the Chief Minister.