Madras Day 2022: These iconic buildings are a treat for the eyes!

CHENNAI: Chennai celebrates its birthday today by turning 383 yeras old! Apart from being the capital city of the Tamilnadu, the city has several historical place of importance. Madras Day focuses on the city, its history, its past and its present. It was on this day (August 22) in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the ball rolling in the making of a renowned city that it is today.

The city owns about 2,467 heritage buildings and most of them are 200 years old. Some of which include Egmore museum, Ripon Building, Madras High court, LIC Building, St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica, Theosophical Society and Chennai harbour.

Here is a list of buildings that one needs to check out while they are in Chennai:

Egmore museum:

The Government Museum in Chennai aka popularly now known as Egmore Museum or Madras Museum was established in 1851. It has approximately 1,100 geological specimens and is said to be India’s second oldest museum (after Kolkata’s Indian Museum). Spread over an area of 16.25 acres, the campus comprises six separate buildings, namely National Art Gallery, Children’s Museum, Contemporary Art Gallery, Bronze Gallery, Front Building and Main Building.