LS polls: IT dept takes physical custody of Rs 3.99 crore seized from Nellai Express

CHENNAI: Chennai: In a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the seizure of unaccounted cash Rs.3.99 crore from three passengers of Nellai Express on the night of April 6, the income tax officials took custody of the cash on Monday.

IT department team led by senior income tax official P Balachandran on Monday evening met Tambaram Tahsildar and took the physical custody of the cash kept in the state treasury after producing an order by the district collector.

The Tambaram Police have also registered a case in connection with the seizure of the cash.

The investigation has allegedly revealed that the cash was being transported by a BJP candidate, Nainar Nagendran, who is contesting the elections from the Tirunelveli constituency.

The Income Tax officials seized the cash and are investigating the matter further to determine whether any tax evasion has taken place.

The seizure of money from a BJP candidate had created a politcal stir among the ruling DMK and BJP.