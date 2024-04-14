Tambaram Police issues summons to Nainar, BJP functionary over Rs 3.99 crore cash seizure in Nellai Express

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police have issued summons to BJP MP Candidate Nainar Nagendran and his associate Govardhan, another BJP functionary in connection with the Rs 3.99 crore cash seizure from three persons in Nellai Express train a week ago.

Govardhan is the state president of BJP Industries' cell.

Senior Police officers confirmed that the summons were issued and that they have been asked to appear for enquiry in a date convenient to them after the elections.

Election commission Flying Squad and Tambaram City Police personnel seized Rs 3.99 crore cash from three passengers Sathish (33), Naveen (31) and Perumal (25) in Nellai Express train bound for Tirunelveli after searching the train when it halted at Tambaram railway station on April 6.

The trio caught with the cash are staff at a hotel in Kilpauk run by Tirunelveli BJP candidate, Nainar Nagendran, police investigations revealed.

Nagendran had publicly denied any association with the seized cash while addressing mediapersons after the incident.

Flying squad officials were tipped off about the movement of huge amount of cash in Nellai Express train coach S7 after which officials checked the six bags carried by three passengers and found bundles of cash in Rs 500 denomination.

Though Income Tax department is conducting an inquiry into the cash seizure as the seized amount is over Rs 10 lakh, Tambaram City Police are also conducting a parallel enquiry, police sources said.