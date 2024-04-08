LS polls: ECI awaits report from IT dept regarding Rs 3.9 cr cash seizure, says Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said that the Commission would take further course of action based on the report submitted by the Income Taxes department in connection with the seizure of nearly Rs 4 crore from the associates of BJP candidate Nainer Nagendran.

"The Income Tax Department is investigating the seizure of Rs 3.9 crore from three persons in Tambaram near Chennai. The Income Tax Department will submit a report to the Election Commission. A special committee, will be formed during the election time to inquire into the seizure of money. Accordingly, the ECI will decide the next level action once the Expenditure Observer submits the inquiry report, " Sahoo told the journalists.

So far, the TN election flying squads and income tax officials have seized Rs 208.41 crore worth cash and valuables.

Of this, the officials seized cash to the tune of Rs 88.12 crore, confiscated liquor bottles worth Rs 4.53 crore.

"The vehicle checks and cash carrying restrictions will be in effect even after the polling on April 19 and continue till the counting on June 4," said Sahoo.

As per MCC, carrying of cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 and above without proper documents would be seized.

On distribution of election booth slips, he said that slips have been distributed to 2,08,59,559, accounting for 33.46% of the total voters of 6.23 crore in the state, till 11 am on Monday.

The Vikravandi Assembly constituency has been declared vacant as reported by the District Election Officer to the ECI, which in turn, would decide on conducting the by-poll.

The ECI has also been taking efforts to increase the voting percentage in metro cities like Chennai and various awareness activities in this regard, he further said.