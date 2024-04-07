Trio ferrying Rs 4 cr staff of hotel owned by TN BJP leader and LS poll candidate Nainar Nagendran: Officials

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of seizing a whopping Rs 4 crore from three passengers travelling on Nellai Express, the Election Commission flying squad officials conducted searches at a Chennai hotel owned by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, the NDA candidate from Tirunelveli.

The action came, as the three people nabbed with the cash are staff of Hotel Blue Diamond, owned by Nainar Nagendran, according to police sources.

A Thanthi TV report added that the officials searched all the rooms of the hotel in Kilpauk.

On Saturday, the officials part of the Election Commission's flying squad were tipped off about the movement of a huge amount of cash on the Nellai Express train, after which flying squad officials and Tambaram City police personnel searched the train.

In coach S7, officials checked the six bags carried by three passengers and found bundles of cash in Rs 500 denomination. The bags contained Rs 3.99 crore cash, the biggest haul this Lok Sabha election campaign period.

According to officials, the trio was identified as S Sathish (33) and his brother S Navin (31) of Chennai, and S Perumal (26) of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi.

Police investigations revealed that all three of them are staff of Hotel Blue Diamond in Kilpauk run by Nainar Nagendran. They were instructed to carry the cash bags from Chennai and deliver them in Tirunelveli, investigations revealed.

The trio was then deboarded from the train and taken to Tambaram police station for further inquiry to find out the source and purpose of the money.

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo stated that the seized cash has been sent to

Income Tax Department for further investigation.

“The Income Tax Department will investigate the seized amount of more than ₹10 lakh during election time. Accordingly, all the information related to the seizure has been sent to the Income Tax Department,” the statement read.

As of 9 am on April 6, the Election Commission and Income Tax officials have seized Rs 82.6 crore in cash and precious metals worth Rs 89.4 crore in Tamil Nadu. Along with liquor, freebies and narcotics, the total value of the seizures since the model code of conduct came into effect has gone up to Rs 192.7 crore.

To curb the usage of cash to influence voters, the Election Commission has deployed officials. Those found carrying more than Rs 50,000 should produce documents for the source and explain what the money is for. If the source is not clear, the cash would be seized and handed over to the Income Tax department.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19, in phase 1 of the election. The campaigning will end on April 17 evening.