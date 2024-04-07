Begin typing your search...

Rs 4 cr seizure: Seeman taunts BJP TN president Annamalai, DMK asks EC to search Nainar's premises

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Seeman said the seizure from Nellai Express on Saturday night was merely the tip of the iceberg. "Is that the only instance of money being used to influence voters this election," he asked

7 April 2024
Rs 4 cr seizure: Seeman taunts BJP TN president Annamalai, DMK asks EC to search Nainars premises
Seeman; Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: Calling for strict action against the candidates who are caught distributing cash for votes, NTK leader Seeman said the media should ask BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai about the case where three men allegedly linked to the saffron party's senior leader getting caught with Rs 4 crore.

The comment came in the backdrop of Election Commission officials seizing a whopping Rs 4 crore from three passengers travelling on Nellai Express. Police sources said the arrested persons are staff of Hotel Blue Diamond, owned by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, the NDA candidate from Tirunelveli.

Nainar Nagendran, according to police sources. Election Commission officials also conducted searches at the Chennai hotel.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Seeman said the seizure from Nellai Express on Saturday night was merely the tip of the iceberg. "Is that the only instance of money being used to influence voters this election," he asked.

"To protect our hard-earned independence and democratic system, there should be Stern action against those caught distributing money, including tough measures like barring such candidates from contesting for a decade," Seeman said.

"Annamalai said his party will not give cash for votes. Ask him what he has to say now," he added.

Meanwhile, the DMK filed a petition to the Election Commission of India, demanding that its officials must search for all places belonging to BJP legislature party leader and Tirunelveli constituency candidate Nainar Nagendran.

In the representation to Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi also sought such searches at all places belonging to BJP candidates across the State.

"We suspect Nainar Nagendran stored crores of rupees in secret places to distribute to the voters. He is indulging in large-scale corrupt practices and likewise, the BJP is planning to distribute money to the voters in all constituencies wherever their candidates are contesting," Bharathi said in the petition.

Online Desk

