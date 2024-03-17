NEW DELHI: A sufficient amount of high-quality sleep is important to maintain physical and mental health. To improve sleep quality, create a conducive sleep environment, and regulate sleep-wake cycles. Here are some tips to improve your sleep cycle.
Establish a sleep schedule
Fix a time to go to bed and wake up at a fixed time including on weekends. Regular sleep-wake cycles regulate your body's internal schedule, allowing you to fall asleep and wake up properly. Be consistent as possible.
Add relaxing activities to your bedtime routine
Before going to bed, engage in relaxing activities such as reading, having a warm bath, or practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation. A nightly ritual indicates to your body that it's time to relax, allowing you to sleep better.
No caffeine intake
Avoid caffeine before going to bed as it can affect your sleeping cycle
Limit exposure to screens before bed
Avoid using electronic gadgets (smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions) at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light they emit can interfere with melatonin production. Reduced screen time can help you lead to better sleep quality.
Engage in daily physical exercise
Regular exercise improves sleep quality by lowering stress and anxiety and regulating sleep-wake cycles.
Limit naps during the day
Keep your naps short and avoid napping late in the day. Excessive daytime napping can disturb nighttime sleep patterns, making it difficult to fall asleep and resulting in lower sleep quality.