This year, take a resolution to ensure 8-hours of sleep

NEW DELHI: As 2023 transitions to 2024, resolutions emerge. Individuals often make resolutions to exercise more, eat healthier, or learn a new skill. Yet, one crucial aspect of their well-being often slips through the cracks of their commitment – sleep.

In 2024, prioritise self-care, embracing life's simpler, meaningful facets. Reflect, engage, and commit to self-love through the serene beauty of restful sleep. Hence, a promise to self transcends a mere resolution; it's a pledge to commit to eight hours of sleep, a warm commitment to nurturing well-being through the enchantment of quality sleep.

Quality sleep positively impacts physical and mental health, productivity, and overall life quality. It's a universal need, pertinent across age groups. The Sleep Foundation reports that while 90% aspire to enhance sleep, only 48% succeed, with 56% rarely or never crafting sleep-focused resolutions.

Here are a few tips to achieve sleep this year outlined by Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India:

Consistent Sleep Schedule: Cultivate a regular bedtime and wake-up routine for a balanced internal clock. A good night’s sleep helps rejuvenate the mind and bodyDigital Detox Before Bed: Abstain from electronic devices and TV an hour before bedtime, opting for calming activities like reading or meditation.Serene Sleep Environment: Invest in quality mattresses and pillows, choose soothing colours, and blackout curtains, and maintain a cool room temperature. A memo from the mattress is pivotal for maintaining good health and posture.Sleep-Supportive Bedding: Select a mattress aligned with comfort preferences and spinal alignment. Consider breathable sheets and blankets.Mindful Nutrition: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and nicotine before bedtime. Stay hydrated during the day, limiting liquids before sleep. Opt for light, sleep-inducing snacks if hungry.Relaxing Warm Bath: Indulge in a warm bath or shower before bedtime to induce relaxation and faster sleep onset.

In our fast-paced world, sleep often takes a backseat. A beckoning call to regain control over your well-being, commencing with the rejuvenating power of quality sleep—a necessity, not a luxury. Hence, this new year calls for a renewed commitment to yourself - a promise to better yourself. Prioritise self-care and invest in 8 hours of sleep for a year of productivity fuelled by a well-rested mind and good health.