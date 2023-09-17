Study finds both high, normal-protein diets are effective for T2D management

BIRMINGHAM: According to new research from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, the kind of protein in the diet is less relevant than the overall amount of weight loss in people with kind 2 diabetes.

In the study, 106 persons with T2D were randomly assigned to either a high-protein or a low-protein diet for 52 weeks. Both diets were low in energy. The high-protein diet recommended consuming lean beef, but the normal-protein diet directed participants to avoid eating any red meats.

The team of researchers found that both a high-protein diet (40 per cent of total calories from protein) and a moderate-protein diet (21 per cent of total calories from protein) were effective in improving glucose control, weight loss and body composition in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Lead author James O Hill, professor with the UAB Department of Nutrition Sciences and director of the UAB Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and co-author Drew Sayer, PhD, with the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine, say that in this context of comparing two overall healthy dietary patterns that differ in the amounts of dietary protein and carbohydrate, as well as the inclusion/exclusion of lean, minimally processed beef, the results here show an individual can have some flexibility to choose a dietary pattern that most closely matches their preferences and that they are mostly like to stick with in the long term.

In the multi-site, randomized controlled trial, 71 study participants followed a higher-protein diet with four or more 4- to 6-ounce servings of lean beef per week (as the only source of red meat) or a normal-protein diet with no red meat, for 52 weeks.

The high-protein diet was composed of 40 per cent protein, 32 per cent carbohydrate and 28 per cent fat of total energy — while the normal-protein diet was composed of 21 per cent protein, 53 per cent carbohydrate and 26 per cent fat of total energy (which is higher in protein than the average American diet, with protein intake averaging 14-16 per cent of total energy).

All participants had T2D and followed the State of Slim weight management program, with both diets being reduced in calories and limited to food lists for each phase of the SOS program. In addition, participants worked up to exercising up to 70 minutes per day, six days per week.