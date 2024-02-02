DT Health: Need to create more awareness on cervical cancer prevention

CHENNAI: Cervical cancer is still very common in India, where it has a high incidence and fatality rate. Cervical cancer is mostly caused by ongoing infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) strains. Expert say that there is a need to spread awareness on the prevention of cervical cancer.

Sexually transmitted infections like HPV infections can be contracted through specific behaviours including having several sexual partners and making early sexual debuts. Experts say that the high death rate is mostly caused by the low prevalence of routine cervical cancer screening. Regular screenings, like HPV tests and Pap smears, can identify abnormalities early on and allow for prompt intervention. Cervical cancer is prevented by HPV vaccinations. For optimum efficacy, vaccination campaigns should target young girls before their first sexual experience.

“To increase the immunisation rate, public awareness campaigns and government actions are essential.

Regular screenings, including HPV tests and Pap smears, are essential for early detection. Women above the age of 21 years of age should get screened regularly in every 3 years, as recommended by medical authorities. More screening services should be more widely available, particularly in rural regions,” says Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director and preventive Healthcare Specialist at Indus Health Plus.

He adds that encouraging a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of cervical cancer and improve general well-being. There is a correlation between smoking and an increased risk of cervical cancer. To lower the risk of HPV transmission safe sexual practices should be adopted. Restrict the number of sexual partners you have because it raises your risk of HPV exposure.