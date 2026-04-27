DT Next Explains | What is Anthropic’s Claude Mythos AI model?

What is Claude Mythos?

Claude Mythos is an advanced large language model (LLM) which has been designed to perform beyond simple text generation.

According to initial reports, Anthropic claims that the model can identify and then exploit security vulnerabilities in every major operating system and web browser as per the user’s command. In what can be described as a mind-blowing USP of the model, the dual capability of playing both offensive and defensive makes it a powerful but risky tool.

When put to use across different softwares, Claude Mythos had the capability to identify bugs even in the most secure softwares within a matter of hours. While this feature could be a boon to developers if used ethically, the core concern remains that such intelligence, when it falls into the wrong hands, can wreak havoc.

For example, hackers could use it to discover unknown weaknesses called ‘zero-day vulnerabilities’ in widely used software that human experts could have missed. This could lead to cyberattacks on a scale that has never been seen before.

As Mythos can identify decades’ worth of vulnerabilities within hours without human intervention, Anthropic has restricted early access due to potential risks. Under its ‘Project Glasswing’, backed by a $100 million budget, access to Mythos Preview is limited to firms like Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan Chase, along with over 40 organisations managing critical software infrastructure to scan and secure systems.

The aim is to patch vulnerabilities before similar models emerge. The potential fallout for economies, public safety and national security could be severe, making Project Glasswing a defensive effort, Anthropic noted.