Explainers

Anthropic launches ‘Claude Design’ to enable AI-powered visual creation: Here's 13 points to know

The tool, powered by the Claude Opus 4.7 model, is currently available in research preview for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise subscribers, with a gradual rollout underway
Anthropic launches ‘Claude Design’ to enable AI-powered visual creation: Here's 13 points to know
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CHENNAI: Anthropic has introduced Claude Design, a new product from Anthropic Labs that allows users to create designs, prototypes, presentations and other visual content using AI.

The tool, powered by the Claude Opus 4.7 model, is currently available in research preview for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise subscribers, with a gradual rollout underway.

Key features include:

  • Enables users to create designs, prototypes, slides and one-pagers through AI collaboration

  • Allows users to describe ideas in text, with Claude generating an initial design that can be refined through conversation

  • Supports real-time editing, including inline comments, direct edits and adjustable design controls

  • Automatically applies a team’s design system, including colours, typography and components

  • Can import inputs from multiple sources, including text prompts, images, documents and codebases

  • Offers a web capture tool to pull elements directly from websites for realistic prototypes

  • Enables collaboration within teams, with options to share, view or edit designs in a group setting

  • Allows export of designs in multiple formats, including PDF, PPTX, HTML or Canva integration

  • Supports handoff to Claude Code, packaging designs for implementation

  • Used for tasks such as interactive prototypes, product wireframes, pitch decks and marketing assets

  • Includes capabilities for advanced design outputs, including voice, video, 3D and AI-powered prototypes

  • Provides organisation-level sharing and permissions, including private and collaborative access

  • Access is included within existing subscription plans, with options for additional usage beyond limits

Anthropic said the product is designed to help both experienced designers and non-designers explore ideas and produce visual work more efficiently through AI-driven workflows.

Anthropic
Claude Design
AI-powered visual creation

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