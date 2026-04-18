Anthropic launches ‘Claude Design’ to enable AI-powered visual creation: Here's 13 points to know

CHENNAI: Anthropic has introduced Claude Design, a new product from Anthropic Labs that allows users to create designs, prototypes, presentations and other visual content using AI.
The tool, powered by the Claude Opus 4.7 model, is currently available in research preview for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise subscribers, with a gradual rollout underway.
Enables users to create designs, prototypes, slides and one-pagers through AI collaboration
Allows users to describe ideas in text, with Claude generating an initial design that can be refined through conversation
Supports real-time editing, including inline comments, direct edits and adjustable design controls
Automatically applies a team’s design system, including colours, typography and components
Can import inputs from multiple sources, including text prompts, images, documents and codebases
Offers a web capture tool to pull elements directly from websites for realistic prototypes
Enables collaboration within teams, with options to share, view or edit designs in a group setting
Allows export of designs in multiple formats, including PDF, PPTX, HTML or Canva integration
Supports handoff to Claude Code, packaging designs for implementation
Used for tasks such as interactive prototypes, product wireframes, pitch decks and marketing assets
Includes capabilities for advanced design outputs, including voice, video, 3D and AI-powered prototypes
Provides organisation-level sharing and permissions, including private and collaborative access
Access is included within existing subscription plans, with options for additional usage beyond limits
Anthropic said the product is designed to help both experienced designers and non-designers explore ideas and produce visual work more efficiently through AI-driven workflows.