Thousands of IT jobs set to disappear as Meta, Microsoft restructure workforce in AI era

Meta reportedly told employees in an internal memo that it plans to cut about 10 per cent of its workforce or roughly 8,000 jobs, starting May 20.

The Mark Zuckerberg-backed firm has also decided not to fill around 6,000 open positions as part of its broader restructuring exercise.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has offered voluntary buyouts to a section of its US workforce.

As per reports, about 7 per cent of US employees eligible for the programme, which could impact around 8,750 workers based on current staffing levels.