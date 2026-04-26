Finance Minister urges bankers to brace for AI threats amid Anthropic concerns

These recommendations were given during a high-level meeting chaired by the Finance Minister, along with the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, with banks and key stakeholders to assess the potential impact of emerging threats linked to recent developments in AI models, particularly the possibility of such technologies being misused to weaponise software vulnerabilities. The meeting assumed significance in view of development of the Claude Mythos AI model by Anthropic, claiming that it has found vulnerabilities in many major operating systems.

The FM also urged the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to develop a coordinated institutional mechanism, and also engage the best available cybersecurity professionals and specialised agencies to continuously strengthen defensive and monitoring capabilities of banks. “The nature of the emerging threat from the latest AI Model is unprecedented and requires a very high degree of vigilance, preparedness and better coordination across financial institutions and banks,” she said.

According to a senior finance ministry official, the ministry and the RBI are studying the extent of risks that the Indian financial sector faces from this breach. “So far, Indian systems are secure and there is no need for unduly worrying,” the official said. “The RBI is also doing due-diligence at its end to ensure India’s financial sector is secure.”