Viral: Ram Charan, Jr NTR share tight hug as 'RRR' picks up Oscar

LOS ANGELES: Continuing its winning streak after the Golden Globes award in January this year, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' made history once again and that too at the Oscars. The film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the golden trophy for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.

The whole 'RRR' team beamed with joy when the presenters announced 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner. Several pictures and videos capturing the RRR team's winning moments surfaced online.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the stars of the film, hugged each other as the win was announced. The video of the beaming duo was shared by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni on her Instagram stories.