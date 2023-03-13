Still feels like I am living in a dream: Ram on RRR winning Oscar

LOS ANGELES: It's a proud day for team 'RRR'. As the team brought home the much coveted Oscar trophy.

Expressing gratitude and thankfulness, 'RRR' lead actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

Charan wrote, " RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."