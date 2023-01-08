Ajith fans buy Thunivu FDFS tickets, look-alike currency notes

CHENNAI: Fans of actor Ajithkumar, whose upcoming film 'Thunivu' is set to release in theatres on January 11, have brought the First Day First Show (FDFS) tickets in Coimbatore, which look-alike to currency notes. The tickets also feature Ajith's look from the film.

Videos and pictures of it are now going viral on social media platforms.

Earlier on Dec 31, the film's unit dropped the trailer, which showed actor Ajith channeling the role of a bad guy after more than a decade (Mankatha, 2011).

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, the film is clashing with Vijay's Varisu and stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, John Kokken, Ajay and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, his 50th. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the editing is handled by Vijay Velukutty.