Cinema

Thunivu trailer: A long awaited badass avatar from Ajith Kumar

The trailer doesn't give away much other than the heist episode.
Ajith brandishes a variety of ammunitions in the trailer
Ajith brandishes a variety of ammunitions in the trailerTrailer screengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar is back playing the bad guy after a decade (Mankatha - 2011) in Thunivu. The heist thriller's trailer dropped on the internet a few minutes ago.

The trailer opens with a bank sieged by a group of armed people led by Ajith Kumar, clad in a white shirt. 

What ensues is a battle between the law-enforcement authorities, bank staff, civilians and Ajith's gang. Leaving no room for doubts on the kind of character AK essays, the actor calls himself 'Ayokkiyan' (lawless) in the trailer.

Thunivu trailer promises to show Ajith in a dark shade after a long time, after Mankatha.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, Thunivu will lockhorns with Vijay's Varisu on Pongal.

Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film's music is scored by Ghibran, his 50th, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the cuts are taken care of by Vijay Velukutty.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ajith Kumar
Boney kapoor
Samuthirakani
Mankatha
H vinoth
Ghibran
Manju Warrier
AK
Nirav Shah
Vijay Velukutty
Varisu
Thunivu
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu
John Kokken
Thunivu Pongal
Thunivu trailer
No Guts No Glory

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in