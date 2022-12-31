Thunivu trailer: A long awaited badass avatar from Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar is back playing the bad guy after a decade (Mankatha - 2011) in Thunivu. The heist thriller's trailer dropped on the internet a few minutes ago.



The trailer opens with a bank sieged by a group of armed people led by Ajith Kumar, clad in a white shirt.



What ensues is a battle between the law-enforcement authorities, bank staff, civilians and Ajith's gang. Leaving no room for doubts on the kind of character AK essays, the actor calls himself 'Ayokkiyan' (lawless) in the trailer.