Thunivu trailer: A long awaited badass avatar from Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar is back playing the bad guy after a decade (Mankatha - 2011) in Thunivu. The heist thriller's trailer dropped on the internet a few minutes ago.
The trailer opens with a bank sieged by a group of armed people led by Ajith Kumar, clad in a white shirt.
What ensues is a battle between the law-enforcement authorities, bank staff, civilians and Ajith's gang. Leaving no room for doubts on the kind of character AK essays, the actor calls himself 'Ayokkiyan' (lawless) in the trailer.
Thunivu trailer promises to show Ajith in a dark shade after a long time, after Mankatha.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, Thunivu will lockhorns with Vijay's Varisu on Pongal.
Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Bhagavathi Perumal in crucial roles. The film's music is scored by Ghibran, his 50th, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and the cuts are taken care of by Vijay Velukutty.
